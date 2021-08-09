A ROAD was closed earlier today in Brynmawr after a car 'left the road'.
The incident happened near the Gurnos Estate on the A4047.
Witness Jonathan Powell said the 'car left the road and hit a lamppost'.
He also said police attended the scene and that the road is now clear.
It appears that no one was seriously injured.
