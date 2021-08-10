ALDI has reignited its humorous feud with supermarket rival Marks & Spencer and taken aim at Home Bargains in the process.

The budget supermarket chain was faced with a legal action after M&S took exception to their take on Colin the Caterpillar back in April.

M&S started legal proceedings against supermarket rival, Aldi, taking issue with the budget chain’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar.

The British retailer wanted to protect its Colin the Caterpillar cake claiming that Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar product infringes its trademark.

M&S, which lodged an intellectual property claim with the High Court argued that the similarity of Aldi’s product leads consumers to believe they are of the same standard and “ride on the coat-tails” of M&S’s reputation with the product.

Aldi’s hilarious response

The legal move was mocked on social media with users pointing out that all major supermarkets have their own version of the chocolate cake.

Not least by Aldi themselves who took aim at Marks and Spencer’s famous marketing line.

Tweeting from the official Twitter account, Aldi said: “This is not just any court case, this is… #FreeCuthbert”

Home Bargains seek legal advice

Home Bargains have now joined in with the fun after a picture emerged of a store using a logo that looks suspiciously similar to the bargain store.

They asked social media followers: "Anyone know which lawyers Colin the Caterpillar used?"

🧐 Anyone know which lawyers Colin the Caterpillar used? pic.twitter.com/if3Ymp1GY9 — Home Bargains (@homebargains) August 6, 2021

Quick to defend Gr8Bargains, pictured in the tweet, Aldi pledged their support.

Tweeting to their 580,000 followers they said: "Someone tell Gr8Bargains we're here if they need us x."

Someone tell Gr8Bargains we're here if they need us x https://t.co/6DdVvIjaJs — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) August 9, 2021

The tweet got a lot of support from customers.

One social media user said: "Aldi social media team you are amazing! You always make me smile, and I just love the support you offer."

"ALDI is out here doing God’s work - standing up to corporate Karens," added another.

A third tweeted: "Has this team been given a raise yet? Cos they deserve one!"