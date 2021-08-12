A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving along the M4 near Newport.
The 44 year-old was arrested after South Wales Police noted concerns about his driving.
One lane of the M4 between junction 26 and junction 27 was closed while police dealt with the incident.
The lane has since been reopened.
A South Wales Police spokeswoman said: “Officers conducted a vehicle stop on the M4 eastbound near junction 26 following concerns over the manner in which the vehicle was being driven.
“One lane was closed for a short time but has now reopened.
“A 44 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled drug.”
