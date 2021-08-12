THOUSANDS of music fans gathered in Newport's Tredegar Park at the weekend for one of the first major events on the Welsh music calendar.

British rock legends Feeder played at the park on Friday, and Party at the Park returned on Saturday - the same day Wales went to level 0 restrictions.

In total 10,000 music fans attended across the weekend, enjoying the music, fun-fair, street food and party atmosphere that the Escape Records team had created.

Starting on Friday, August 6, with two of Wales’ finest up-and-coming bands, Tom Auton and The Bottle Breakers and Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard the good times continued with a legendary Funk and Soul Club DJ set from Craig Charles and main support from one of the finest new indie bands The Magic Gang.

Feeder took to the stage at around 9pm giving an airing to some of the most iconic tracks including Buck Rodgers, Just the Eay I’m Feeling, tracks from their most recent album Talluah and closing with Just a Day.

The hometown heroes took to social media after the gig and posted: "Thank you Newport, great to be back and doing what we love" with photos taken from the stage.

Saturday, August 7, saw the Escape Records honour their promise be giving back to our hardworking NHS heroes during this global pandemic by giving them some much needed entertainment from headliners Boyzlife, Paul Young, S Club Party, East 17, Martin Kemp and more for Wales’ biggest retro party.

Mark Hopkins, director Escape Records, said: "What an weekend! It was so great to thousands of faces once again, dancing to the music and having the best day! We just wanted to say thank you to everyone who attended, revelled in the music and being respectful. The Park truly came alive and none of it would have been possible without each and every one of you. We love the city of Newport and are so glad we were able to bring the music back."

Escape records will return to Newport this weekend for The Giggling Goat: A Festival of Comedy in association with Just the Tonic, with a stellar line up including Bill Bailey, Ed Byrne, Reginald D Hunter, Gary Delaney, Helen Bauer and much much more.

Saturday will climax with the return of Colour Clash with its biggest ever line up including Wilkinson, Professor Green, Joel Corry, Basshunter and much more. Tickets are available here.