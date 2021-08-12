FILMING for a television series is continuing in Newport city centre this week.

In recent days, the areas surrounding the Civic Centre have been a hive of activity, with lorries and trailers parked up in the centre’s main car park.

Security have also been spotted around the entire perimeter of the building.

It comes as a production company is currently on site, filming for a television programme.

The Argus understands that the show in question is War of the Worlds.

Earlier this summer, the show was renewed for a third season, and, having previously been filmed in studio and on location in Newport, it has seemingly returned to the city ahead of airing in 2022.

A Fox TV and French based StudioCanal production, season two made headlines as the first big budget project to resume filming in the UK after lockdown last year.

Returning again in 2021, it is believed that the company has been on location for parts of the last eight weeks.

To date, they have mainly filmed inside the city’s Civic Centre.

However, today (August 12), and over the weekend, some outdoor filming is taking place.

It is believed that this will be focused around the main entrances of the centre.

While access to these areas is currently restricted, it is possible to see a rig being set up, and significant attention being placed around this area of the building this afternoon.

Newport City Council has posted a message on social media alerting the public of this event taking place, stating that some action shots will be filmed in the reception area and outside the main entrance.

It is not set to disrupt anyone outside of the Civic Centre grounds.

The post read: “Please be aware that a film company will be shooting some action scenes outside the main reception of the Civic Centre today and on Sunday.

“Filming will be done entirely within the grounds so there should be no impact on residents or visitors to the area.”

In the UK, the programme airs on Disney’s streaming service Disney Plus, with 16 episodes having already aired over the first two seasons.

The programme stars a number of actors, including Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, and Léa Drucker.

War of the Worlds season three is set to air in 2022.