CHRISTMAS at Bute Park will take visitors on a breath-taking tour of the city landmark and through the biggest ever festive lights trail in Wales.

Tickets have gone on sale for a magical new lights trail set to light up the hearts of a nation this Christmas as Wales gets set to launch its premier festive illumination experience in Cardiff city centre.

From late November the park will be taken over by laser shows, an enchanting fairy tree avenue, a mesmerising lily pond, flickering fire sculptures, spectacular mirror ball displays, huge illuminated trees and much more.

Culminating in a special Sea of Light installation by Ithaca Studio, who have created stunning displays for Kew Gardens, Blenheim Palace, and Glastonbury festival, the event is set to bring some much-needed festive cheer to Welsh shoppers and visitors alike this winter.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for culture and leisure at Cardiff Council, Peter Bradbury, said: "Our residents and visitors love Bute Park and it will be fantastic to see it lit up in this spectacular way in time for Christmas 2021."

Christmas at Bute Park is expecting to welcome around 95,000 visitors to the Christmas at Bute Park event over a five-week period. As well as spectacular light displays, the 1.4km route will also take in a special 'Fire Garden', a traditional Christmas fun fair, and delicious, locally produced street food and drink stalls too.

Visitors will have the option to visit during a number of different time slots running each night from November 25 right through until, and including, New Year’s Eve. The event is fully accessible to those with wheelchairs and prams, aiming to offer an inclusive celebration of Christmas for all the family.

All slots will be held outdoors and run on a timed basis to ensure the safety of all those attending, which means all patrons booking tickets will have the chance to give their family the gift of Christmas this year, come what may.

For more information on Christmas at Bute Park and how to book tickets click here.