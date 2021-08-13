TWELVE new one-bedroom apartments will be built in Caerphilly.

The apartments are being created in a new development on Llanfabon Drive by Caerphilly County Borough Council and are in line with the development of six houses in Trecenydd.

The apartments will be constructed to low-energy standards and will result in lower carbon emissions and low-energy costs for the tenants due to their high levels of insulation, high-performance windows with insulated frames, airtight building fabric and mechanical heat ventilation system.

Construction company Willmott Dixon is overseeing the build, and Ystrad Mynach based Caledan Ltd are manufacturing the steel frames used in the construction.

The council expect the homes, which will be owned and managed by the authority, to be completed by spring next year. They will be allocated to eligible applicants from the common housing register.

Council leader, Cllr Philippa Marsden, said: “It was fantastic to visit the Trecenydd site recently to see the first steps on our exciting journey to build new council owned homes for the first time in 18 years. To now see work begin on the Trethomas site too really demonstrates that progress is being made.”

The Welsh Government has given £3.1 million to fund development costs at both the Trethomas and Trecenydd sites through its Innovative Housing Programme.

Council cabinet member for housing, Cllr Lisa Phipps, said: “With more than 4,500 people registered for social housing in the county borough and a particular need for one-bedroom homes, these sites are vital in helping us meet demand for local people.

“Exploring innovative ways to help tenants further, by reducing their energy bills is also incredibly important to us, as is lowering carbon emissions and using local supply chains to boost our economy during such difficult times.”