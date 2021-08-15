HERE are some clippings from the Argus and our sister papers from 1971 - 50 years ago
IN 1971 the last householder of Chapel Row in Blaenavon vacated their property to move to modern housing at the nearby Avon Road. Built to house workers for industry, the community was said to be close knit and full of 'neighbourliness'.
Traders in 'Old Cwmbran' formed their own organisation after concerns the town's chamber of trade was too concerned about the town centre and not outlying districts. The traders wanted to address issues of parking problems, a desire for an open-air market in Pontnewydd and more events outside of Gwent Square.
A teenager broke into Cwmbran pharmacy to steal morphine for his drug addiction. The boy admitted the offence and told a court he wanted help with his addiction. The court was told he hopes to marry and turn his life around. The court placed him on probation, saying 'this may be his last chance at becoming a respectable member of society.'
In this year you could purchase a car for under £600 and a home for less than £2,000.
On TV, viewers could enjoy the Generation Game, Cider with Rosie and Wives and Daughters.
