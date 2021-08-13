A PUB in Newport city centre has been named among the best in the UK.

According to a new study, a list of the top 30 pubs and bars in the UK has been determined – using customer reviews to decide which venues top the charts.

And, using this method, a Newport pub has been named among the very best.

Potters, located on Upper Dock Street in the city centre, made the list.

While it came in at 29th place, it is the only pub in Wales to make the list.

Technically, that also makes Potters the best pub this side of the border.

Believed to be one of Newport’s oldest pubs, the venue was renovated in recent years, and is now home to a modern setting, with some original features.

Along with its bar, the venue serves a fairly sizeable menu of pub classics, and the trusty Sunday roast dinner on weekends.

Prior to the pandemic, the pub also played host to three live music nights a week – Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

While this is currently on hold, it is believed that this will resume as soon as restrictions allow for it.

Another aspect which may have led to high scoring reviews from customers is the pub’s roof terrace.

As the venue doesn’t have much in the way of outdoor seating on ground floor, pub bosses have improvised, installing covered seating, and a large fire pit, in the upstairs terrace.

The survey was carried out by pub games and arcade retailer Liberty Games, who used TripAdvisor's number one rated pub or bar in every city and ranked them by the number of five star reviews.

The method is admittedly a little flawed in that bigger cities are more likely to benefit – and indeed, the pub or bar named as the best in the UK is Birmingham’s Bistrot Pierre.

London’s Scarlett Green was said to be second best, while Lost and Found in Leeds was ranked third.

You can see the top 10 below: