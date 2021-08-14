RESIDENTS have a chance to air their views on a proposal to turn a former colliery into a state-of-the-art facility where many council services will be based.

A pre-planning application on the proposal to build a new ‘Centre of Operations’ at the Marine Colliery site in Cwm, near Ebbw Vale, is currently out to consultation until August 23.

The scheme by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is seen as a direct replacement for the existing Central Depot in Brynmawr.

If successful, the council hope that the facility will be up and running by 2023.

Documents published on the council’s website include a Design and Access Statement (DAS) by the council’s Community Services Division which explains the proposal.

The DAS said: “It is proposed that an application for full planning permission is submitted for the construction of a new council Centre of Operations and infrastructure on the site of the former Marine Colliery.

“The proposals encompass the construction of a two-storey building with a total gross external floor area of 5,766sqm, sitting within an overall site area of 4.6 hectares.

“The two existing mine shafts on the site are incorporated into the site layout, forming key design features by framing the entrance.

“The existing air shaft is located within the site, details of which will be investigated and incorporated within the design.

MORE NEWS:

“The proposed facility is of a modern and sustainable green/future-proof design, which will replace the existing Central Depot at Barleyfield Industrial Estate in Brynmawr.

“The existing depot is outdated and subject to issues with regard to layout, efficiency and backlog maintenance.

“The proposed replacement depot building will allow for future-proofing in terms of moving towards a carbon neutral building/operation and supporting the Authority’s move to a fully electrified fleet within the next five to 10 years.”

The council wants to see the depot become a “centre of excellence” and work with Coleg Gwent around opportunities of teaching skills to do with electric vehicles.

The DAS continues: “The site has been subject to a number of temporary uses since the closure of the former Marine Colliery in 1989, including event car parking and most recently for the purposes a COVID-19 testing centre.”

According to the documents a number of council services will be based at the site.

These include:

Cleaning.

Waste and recycling.

Grounds maintenance.

Bereavement and cemetery.

Highway maintenance.

Winter maintenance.

Fleet storage and maintenance.

Street lighting and technical services.

The building would have offices and the necessary toilet and shower facilities, as well as lounge areas to be used by staff at break times.

The DAS said: “Blaenau Gwent CBC will be establishing the new Council Centre of Operations in 2023.

“The new development will provide a key facility for the authority for delivering its front-line services in an effective and efficient manner.”

To make any comments either ring (01495) 355316 or email the agent dave.watkins@blaenau-gwent.gov.uk by 5pm on Monday, August 23.