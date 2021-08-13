THERE have been more than 80 new cases of Covid-19 in Newport, the latest Public Health Wales figures revealed.
Gwent had 210 new cases in total, with Newport having 81, Caerphilly having 46, Blaenau Gwent 18, Monmouthshire 17 and Torfaen 48.
Across Wales there have been 1,090 new cases recorded, as well as two new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.
There were no new deaths in Gwent – the total number of Covid-related deaths stays at 970.
The total number in Wales is now 5,634.
In total 2,310,898 people have had their first vaccination and 2,132,116 are fully vaccinated.
These are the new cases by area:
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 94
- Cardiff - 89
- Swansea - 85
- Newport - 81
- Neath Port Talbot - 68
- Pembrokeshire - 59
- Denbighshire - 53
- Flintshire - 50
- Conwy - 47
- Powys - 48
- Torfaen - 48
- Caerphilly - 46
- Bridgend - 39
- Vale of Glamorgan - 38
- Wrexham - 34
- Carmarthenshire - 30
- Gwynedd - 28
- Blaenau Gwent - 18
- Monmouthshire - 17
- Anglesey - 15
- Merthyr Tydfil – 13
- Unknown location – 10
- Resident outside Wales - 64
