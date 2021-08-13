A PHONE box in a Gwent town has been painted gold, to mark the Olympic success of one local resident.

Just days ago, boxing sensation Lauren Price put Ystrad Mynach on the map, bringing an Olympic gold medal from Tokyo all the way back to her home town.

The Caerphilly borough town is believed to have a population of around 13,500, and a large number of these people came out in force to greet Ms Price on her return from the games, where she won four boxing matches, on route to securing gold.

Following her success, a visibly emotional Ms Price was interviewed by the BBC, where she paid tribute to her grandmother and late grandfather, for their support.

During the interview, she said: “it looks like we’re getting a gold post box in Ystrad Mynach, outside my house”.

Unfortunately, the Royal Mail has confirmed that they only painted post boxes gold in celebration of the London Olympics in 2012, and have no plans to celebrate the 2020 Olympic success in a similar way.

But, not to be deterred, volunteers in Ystrad Mynach came up with their own celebration – painting a phone box in the town gold instead.

The phone box, which is owned by Gelligaer Community Council is located on Penallta Road, and can be seen proudly standing in its new colour scheme.

But, according to a post on the community council’s Facebook page, the celebration might not stop there.

The post reveals that the inside of the phone box is set to be transformed too.

As it is a refurbished box, it is locked, and will be fitted with lights and shelving.

Originally, it was set to display local art and craft, but may now also display “photos and memorabilia of Lauren's journey to the Olympics”.

