A GWENT attraction has been chosen as one of the most popular settings to have a barbeque.

Cwmcarn Forest Drive was given the top spot in Wales according to television presenter and outdoor walking enthusiast Julia Bradbury and grill company Weber.

It was chosen for it’s ‘tranquil setting, stunning walks and enchanting forest’. Visitors are able to make use of dedicated picnic and barbeque spots.

Cwmcarn Forest Drive makes Ms Bradbury’s top 10 spots across the whole of the UK at number eight.

She said: “I have been lucky enough to walk in some of the UK’s most remarkable places, so I’ve selected some of my favourite spots that combine the most stunning views with safe spaces to barbecue so you can enjoy everything the British countryside has to offer.

“Narrowing it down to just 10 locations was really hard work, but I hope we have selected something for everyone. Whether you are the type of ‘BBQ Explorer’ who would enjoy the beautiful countryside, enchanting forest or peaceful valley, I hope we have found the perfect spot for you.”

Chris Trewhitt, marketing director at Weber – who have seen an increase in products purchased and surveyed customers with almost half (48 per cent) enjoying weekly barbecues – said: “We are seeing a whole new generation of enthusiastic ‘BBQ Explorer’ that are embracing the freedom and the fresh air and cooking in style. And it’s a trend that’s set to continue this summer.

“Weber’s new Traveler portable gas barbecue is the perfect companion for delicious tasting food wherever you are, and wherever you’re planning to go.”

Remember to take care when barbecuing anywhere outdoors. If you are bringing your own barbecue to any one of the locations detailed, or any outdoor setting, please check with the landowner or local council beforehand whether barbecues are permitted and for their individual barbecue policies and guidelines.

When barbecuing, it’s important to take safety precautions to prevent any fire damage. Please ensure any barbecues are completely put out and disposed of before leaving.

The best places to have a barbecue in the UK this summer - according to Julia Bradbury and Weber

1. East Midlands: Rutland Water Park

Set around beautiful Rutland Water and covering 4,200 acres of open countryside, the park offers everything from walking and cycling to fishing and water sports. Rutland Water Park allows barbecues on site, excluding the nature reserve areas at Egleton and Lyndon, and only on the metal stands provided.

2. South West: The Downs, Bristol

The Downs consists of Clifton Down and Durdham Down, which border Bristol. There are barbecue areas on Ladies Mile but these must be kept to the flagstones and signposted areas. The barbecue must be placed on the ground, not park furniture, on legs so it does not burn the grass, and watched when it’s alight.

3. West Midlands: Wolverley - Camping and Caravanning Club campsite

This Camping and Caravanning Club location is surrounded by the stunning Worcestershire countryside and with the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal just 60 metres from site you really can enjoy life in the slow lane. There are some lovely walks to be enjoyed along the canal towpath.

4. Northern Ireland: Glenariff Forest Park

Glenariff, the Queen of the Glens, is one of the nine Antrim Glens in Northern Ireland. Glenariff Forest Park covers over 1,000 hectares with planted woodland, ponds, outdoor picnic and barbecue areas, as well as a tea house. Barbecues must only be used in the dedicated picnic/barbecue sites.

5. North West: Beacon Fell Country Park, Lancashire

Beacon Fell Country Park features 75 hectares of woodland, grassland, and moorland. There is a dedicated barbecue area at Carwags, on Carwags Lane upon leaving the fell towards Longridge. This site is the only place on the park where barbecues are allowed.

6. North East: Rising Sun Country Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne

The Rising Sun Country Park is a green oasis set in the heart of North Tyneside. It has free parking with a picnic and barbecue area. Visitors should speak to the caretaker about barbecuing when arriving at the park.

7. Yorkshire: Bolton Abbey

Bolton Abbey Estate is a stunning backdrop for a barbecue, set against scenic countryside and overlooking the River Wharfe. Barbecues are welcome in the Barden Field Car Park. This designated area has stone flags for visitors to position their barbecue on as well as metal bins and water bowsers. Barbecues must either be disposable or portable but of a size to sit on a 600x600mm stone flag. Pre-booking on the website is essential to visit with a barbecue.

8. Wales: Cwmcarn Forest Drive

A truly tranquil setting this enchanting forest is the perfect place to leave the rest of the world behind. Here visitors can park in any one of its seven car parks to take in the views and enjoy the designated picnic and barbecue spots.

9. South East: Southsea Common, Portsmouth

Designated barbecue zones are set up in Southsea Common with dedicated bins and plenty of open space. If you’re bringing a barbecue, place it away from fire risks such as hedges, and make sure you have a secure, level base or stand. Anything placed in the bins must be extinguished and cold.

10. Scotland: Craigtoun Country Park, Fife

Craigtoun is a 47-acre, well-maintained public park located just two miles from the historic town of St Andrews. There are dedicated barbecue stands located in the picnic area close to the adventure playground. You can set up a barbecue elsewhere, but you must be respectful of other visitors, do not place it directly on the grass.