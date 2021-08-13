A WOMAN with a "nasty" ankle injury has been stretchered off a remote hillside by mountain rescue crews.
Brecon Mountain Rescue Team said it was called to Llangasty, west of the Golden Valley village of Longtown, to the injured woman.
The team said she was treated with pain relief on scene and was stretchered off the hill, part of the Brecon Beacons National Park, where she was taken to hospital.
The mountain rescuers said while this call was ongoing, they received a second call to the Talybont area nearby after receiving reports of whistles being heard on the mountain side.
A small team were sent to investigate along with the team drone, where they searched for a few hours before eventually standing down as nothing was found.
It also wished the woman with a "nasty ankle injury" a quick recovery.
Brecon Mountain Rescue Team added: “The need for mountain rescue has continued during the pandemic, but Covid restrictions have led to the cancellation of all of the team’s outdoor fundraising events, so Brecon Mountain Rescue has suffered a serious loss of income.
"Each call out costs an average of £550, with around 100 callouts per year, the annual running cost of the team is £55,000.00.
"Support Brecon Mountain Rescue: justgiving.com/breconmrt/donate."
