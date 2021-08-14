WITH nightclubs now open again, many will be wanting to find a great makeup artist (MUA) to get dolled up for a night out on the town.

As the beauty industry is making a bounce back after several pandemic lockdowns, we asked our Argus readers for some of their favourites.

Unsurprisingly, as soon as it was announced that clubs would be opening, many were bombarded with customers looking for a pamper and an excuse to get glam.

We received well over 600 comments discussing MUA's in Newport, Gwent, and the surrounding areas – and just what makes them so good.

Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to feature each and every one of these here, but below, you can check out a selection of comments made by your fellow readers.

And, if your favourite hasn’t been highlighted, you can let us know in the comments below.

This is what you said on the South Wales Argus Facebook page:

Sarah Fuzzi Phillips: "Debbie Olsen of Beyond Beauty by Deb absolutely the best makeup artist around would never ever use anyone else."

Liz Whatmore: "Zoe Trigwell fantastic make up artist definitely recommend."

Andrew Clarke: "Eleri Northwood Makeup Artist Welsh Beauty Award Finalist - no one better."

Aimee Victoria: "Amy-Jayne Makeup Artistry - by far the most amazing make up artist."

Courtney Lou: The Fairy Glam Mother - by far the best! Patient and professional. I always leave feeling like a boss once The Fairy Glam Mother has worked her magic."

Donna Lawrence: "ScarlettMakeupArtist is lovely and good at what she does."

Hilary Henley: "Azaria Dee Makeup - best ever."

Katie Saunders: "Kallis Calverley Makeup wouldn’t go to anyone else now, the best and always so lovely."

Vicki DeMarco: "Aimée O'Reilly Make Up absolutely AMAZING!!!! I cannot recommend her enough."

Becky Sheals: "Astonishing Make up all day long."

Hannah Woods: "The Blush Room Makeup studio absolutely nails it every time always feel welcome and leave there feeing amazing."

Tiffany Adams: "Candice Evans (at Katie Sparkes Salon) without fail every time won't go anywhere else."

Jodie-Leigh Micallef: "Zoe Trigwell Makeup & Jenna Merrett absolutely amazing!"

Sarah Addison: "Definitely Makeup by Cari Gibbs. She is amazing."

Shukira Hodder Makeup Artist, JC Elegance, Jenna McDonell, and The Face Boss Studio also had a staggering amount of tags and mentions in the comments by adoring clients.