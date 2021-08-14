A CADET force will use land in Pontnewynydd park for training drills.

Torfaen County Borough Council has given approval for the Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force to use the area known as Pontnewynydd Baths, which is in the park, for training.

The training drills will consist of basic outdoor skills.

The section of the park will be used once a fortnight on Tuesdays between 7pm and 9pm.

An army cadet force gives young people the chance to develop life skills and to take part in activities.

A report on the plans says: “Terms have provisionally been agreed for a licence agreement to document and permit use of the land, terms of the agreement would indemnify the council in respect of loss, damage, injury or third party claims and ensure any damage caused is reinstated to the reasonable satisfaction of the council when the licence terminates.”

No changes are necessary in the park and it is not expected that there would be any damage to the land through this use.

The county council will not charge the Cadet Force for using the land because its “a non- profit making organisation and therefore cannot afford to pay a rental charge”.

Key stakeholders, including the local ward members have been consulted on the plans and no objections were raised.