AFTERNOON Tea Week is in full swing, celebrating one of Britain’s most loved – and tastiest - traditions.

The week runs from August 9-15, but the true beauty of afternoon tea is that it can really be enjoyed year round.

All you need is some tea, a suitable venue, and the all important sandwiches and snacks to go along with it.

Helpfully, while it can be done at home, Newport and the wider Gwent area is home to a number of establishments known for serving delicious, and often luxurious afternoon teas.

These can be found as either a regular offering, or as a pre-booked day out package.

In recent years, the afternoon tea has seen a real resurgence – potentially thanks to events such as Afternoon Tea Week.

While the added variety is a good thing, it does make it a little tricky to feature each and every afternoon tea hotspot in the area.

That being said, we’ve listed a few of the top spots in the area below.

But, if we’ve missed somewhere special, get in touch and let us know.

Newport and Gwent’s afternoon tea hotspots

Potters pub

Where? 22-24 Upper Dock St, NP20 1DL

Located in the city centre, a busy pub might not be the first place that springs to mind when you think of afternoon tea.

That being said, the pub is extremely popular – one of the best in the UK no less, and its menu certainly looks appealing.

On offer from midday to 5pm Monday to Saturday, the price is £25 for two people, and £12.50 for each additional person.

For your money you get:

– A delicious selection of finger sandwiches / Choice of three sandwiches: Yorkshire ham and tomato, tuna mayonnaise and cucumber, egg mayonnaise & cress, mature cheese and pickle

– Plain and fruit scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam

– Slice of cake and mini desserts

Plus a choice of a pot of tea, cafetiere of coffee, or a mini bottle of prosecco (extra cost applies).

More information can be found here.

The Olive Tree & Garden Room – The Celtic Manor

Where? Coldra Wood, Chepstow Rd, NP18 1HQ

Located at one of Wales’s top hotels, it is unsurprising that the Celtic Manor’s afternoon tea offering is both in-demand, and highly regarded.

Situated in one of the eight on-site restaurants, this afternoon tea will set you back £21.50 per person on a weekday, or £29.50 on a Saturday.

That being said, you do get a lot for your money.

Guests get a selection of four sandwiches, four cocktail inspired sweet treats, scones with cream and jam, and a choice of tea or coffee.

The views out over the Usk Valley from the hotel grounds are a real plus, too.

More information can be found here.

Parkway Hotel and Spa

Where? Cwmbran Drive, Cwmbran NP44 3UW

A little further out of the city, but one well worth travelling to.

Located at the Parkway Hotel, the menu here changes seasonally, which means there’s often something different to sample.

While the fillings and cake selections can change, you can expect finger sandwiches, a scone, a Welsh cake, mini cakes, and a pot of tea or coffee.

The price here is £20 per person for the full afternoon tea, or £13 for a mini version.

It is served from 3.30pm to 5pm, Wednesday to Friday.

Everything you need to know can be found here.

The Angel Hotel

Where? 15 Cross Street, Abergavenny NP7 5EN

Over in Monmouthshire, it would be hard to argue that The Angel doesn’t top the charts when it comes to afternoon tea, or high tea, as it is called here.

It could never be called a budget option, with prices starting at £34, before adding boozy extras.

But, the hotel is a member of the prestigious UK Tea Guild, so you just know that it will be good.

Along with your standard tea and coffee options, a wide range of speciality teas and infusions can be ordered as part of the package.

It also comes with a mix of sweet and savoury pastries, and the all important scone, cream, and jam.

More information can be found here.

St. Pierre Marriott Hotel

Where? St Pierre Park, Chepstow NP16 6YA

Part of the Marriott hotel group, you get the chain’s quality, in the 14th century setting of this hotel and country club.

The afternoon tea on offer here prides itself on being traditional in its offerings.

On offer is a range of sandwiches and sweet things, plus a choice of teas from the Twinings selection – though coffee can also be substituted.

For anyone looking to add a little fizz to their day, a glass of Prosecco, Champagne or a Pink Gin Spritz can be added to the day’s fun.

Afternoon tea is available here from 1-4pm, Wednesday through Saturday.

Prices start at £18.50 per person, and more information can be found here.