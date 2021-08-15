NETFLIX has announced that more than 70 TV shows and films will be removed from the streaming platform this month.
There are so many streaming services available these days, thanks to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Now TV, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch.
And even as lockdown restrictions ease, many of us love nothing more than sitting in front of the TV to binge watch our favourite shows.
Thankfully, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies for August, with more still to come throughout the month.
What’s more is there’s new seasons of some of the best Netflix original shows being released in the coming days.
To make way for new content, Netflix subscribers may find some of their favourite shows are no longer available on the platform.
Popular shows like Friday Night Dinner and kids’ favourite Horrible Histories will no longer be available this month.
Heer is a full list of content being removed by Netflix in August.
Movies being removed in August
3 August
- The Angry Birds Movie
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
5 August
- Mission: Destroy Love
- Trainwreck
7 August
- cats_the_mewvie
8 August
- Office Uprising
- Surrounded
9 August
- Status Update
10 August
- Beyond the Clouds
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
11 August
- Bloodline
12 August
- Abduction
- Hostiles
13 August
- Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
- The Peanuts Movie
14 August
- The Invention of Lying
- Land of the Lost
15 August
- Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka
- Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate
- Jackass: The Movie
16 August
- Bird on a Wire
- Casino Tycoon 2
- Disciples Of The 36th Chamber
- Five Elements Ninjas
- Legendary Weapons of China
- Lifeline
- Look Out, Officer
- Love on Delivery
- Loving You
- Mahjong Heroes
- Martial Arts of Shaolin
- Mr Virgin
- My Schoolmate, the Barbarian
- O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Opium and the Kung Fu Master
- Painted Faces
- Prince Charming
- Return To The 36th Chamber
- Shark Busters
- Sword Masters: Two Champions of Shaolin
- The Bare-Footed Kid
- The Mad Monk
- The Young Vagabond
17 August
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- The Meg
- Monos
18 August
- Alejandro Sanz: What I Was Is What I Am
19 August
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting
20 August
- Anastasia
- Inconceivable
- Santa in Training
- 21 August
- Hati Perempuan
- KL Zombi
- Rembat
22 August
- That Awkward Moment
23 August
- 13 Going on 30
- The Duel
TV shows being removed in August
1 August
- Friday Night Dinner
- Love Cuisine
- Miss Rose
- Operation Ouch! (1 Season)
- Oru Vishheshapetta Biryani Kissa
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us
- Regal Academy
- Two Fathers
2 August
- Don’t Tell the Bride
- Extreme Chocolate Makers
4 August
- Marching Orders
9 August
- Unforgotten
12 August
- Uncle
14 August
- Orphan Black
15 August
- Love and Marriage
- Ultimate Force
