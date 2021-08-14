WHERE you choose to do your weekly food shop can save hundreds every year, according to new research.

Aldi has once again been named the UK’s cheapest supermarket by consumer group Which?

Which? conducted its Cheapest Supermarket price comparison and looked at the cost of a basket of 20 items, including groceries and household essentials.

Aldi coming in cheapest at just £23.59. The same shopping cost a whopping seven per cent more at Sainsbury’s and 15 per cent more at Tesco.

The independent consumer group's research also found Aldi to be a massive £7.82 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket for an equivalent basket of items.

This means, over one weekly shop per week, households could save a whopping £416 per year on their weekly food shop

Julie Ashfield, managing director of Buying at Aldi, said: “We’re proud to be recognised for our consistent commitment to delivering our customers the best possible prices.

“Being named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket yet again, marks our eighth win since July 2020 and we’re delighted that throughout a difficult time we’ve been able to make life a little easier for our customers.”

Last month Which? found that Aldi was the Cheapest Supermarket with a basket of 20 items costing just £21.61. The same shopping cost a whopping 13 per cent more at Sainsbury’s and 12 per cent more at Tesco.

The news comes as Aldi launches its Raising The Barbeque campaign, helping the nation to up the ante at grill gatherings this summer, and was also named the most affordable supermarket for a big barbeque shop.

