BRYNMAWR is working towards bringing crowds back to its streets with its 45 independent shops, businesses, restaurants, and pubs.

As has been the case across the UK as a whole, businesses in the Blaenau Gwent town have struggled greatly over the past year, with lockdowns and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic causing serious strain.

And now Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is working to turn the fortunes of the town - the highest market town in Wales - around, with a campaign showing off what it has to offer. As part of this, filmmaker Stephen Davies is visiting the town later this month to make a film showcasing its businesses, heritage, and landmarks.

Howells Jewellers has been established in the town for decades.

Owner, Gareth Howells said: "We are a family-run business that has been trading here for more than 60 years.

"My nan and father established Howells, which I joined from school and I've been running it for 35 years. I've recently been joined by my daughter Hârle who has modernised the business with her IT knowledge, bringing the company into the 21st Century."

Stephen Davies made a film about Brynmawr in 2019, which included Welsh rugby legend Shane Williams turning on the town’s Christmas lights. It also featured many of Brynmawr’s independent retailers.

Sally Ann Evans, from Meraki is part of a group of retailers who are aiming to create a brand for Brynmawr.

She said: "I think we all feel there’s a real opportunity to take a fresh look at what each town in Blaenau Gwent has to offer and celebrate their individual strengths and unique characteristics.

"Brynmawr community has definitely led the way in its approach to working together to improve the shopper/visitor experience, and it would be fantastic to build on that and hopefully see a rise in visitor numbers over the next few years."

READ MORE:

Town centre development manager, Karen Williams said: "This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase everything Brynmawr town centre has to offer. The film will highlight the diverse range of businesses, the strong sense of community and the tremendous efforts made by the local businesses to welcome shoppers back to the town."

The council said everyone is welcome to come to Brynmawr on the day of filming - Tuesday, August 24 - to make the town sure the town looks as lively as possible. There will be a market outside the Market Hall Cinema on the day.