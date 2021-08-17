MOTORISTS in Cwmbran yesterday may have had to take a second glance at one of their fellow road users.

A man was filmed riding a bicycle while pushing a trolley laden with groceries down St David's Road towards a busy roundabout in the town.

Craig Woodland who took the footage, near the John Fielding Wetherspoon pub, was on his way to join his running group when he spotted the man.

"What a guy," he said.

Luckily, the man appears to realise that attempting to negotiate the roundabout, trolley in tow, would be tricky.

He makes a move to turn onto the pavement, but comes a cropper of the kerb which sends his groceries flying.