A COFFEE shop and art gallery could be coming to Undy after Monmouthshire council gives the plans a green light.

The former Mayfair Stores on Main Road could be used as a coffee shop called Latte Art, where local artists can display and sell their art work

In a letter as part of the application process the applicant said: “My plan is to use one of the local farms for my milk supply and other produce where possible.

“I am trying to find a local baker for supply of bread/baguettes and cakes.

“I have been in contact with some local artists who are wanting somewhere to display and sell their art work.

“So the artwork would be by local people, on display for local people with the opportunity to purchase and take the art work home.”

The coffee shop would provide both indoor and outdoor seating for customers.

The building has previously been used as a general store and florist shop, but there is backing for the proposed coffee shop from the local community.

The council received 10 letters of support for the application, which said the coffee shop would have a “positive impact on the local economy and community”.

Another described it as a “great location for a cafe with local art”.

One supporting comment read: “It will be a nice use of the building.

“It will also create local jobs and be a nice community spot.

“This is an amazing idea and just what the area needs to bring the local community together.”

One objection was submitted raising concerns over the number of coffee shops in the area.

It said: “I run a mobile coffee shop 100 metres down the road, I can confirm there is not the trade to sustain my new business, the proposed new business and the possibility of another coffee shop being put into the proposed community centre.”

However, the council report says competition between businesses is “not a material planning consideration” and therefore shouldn’t “influence a planning determination”.

Under planning approval the coffee shop could open between 6.30am and 6pm on any day of the week.

Magor With Undy Community Council did not object to the plans, but questioned whether highways permission would be required for the proposed outdoor seating.

However, the council’s highways team raised no concerns over this.

In the planning report, it says there is likely to be “no significant increase in noise and disturbance as a result of this change of use” and no increase in odours resulting from cooking because the coffee shop would be selling cakes and biscuits.

Any customers or delieries to the premises would be expected to park in the lay-by at the front of the shop.

Although the council has approved a planning application, a licence is still required from environmental health before the coffee shop can open.