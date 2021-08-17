THE former Usk household waste and recycling centre is being sold off by Monmouthshire council.

The recycling centre at Usk closed to the public earlier this year in a bid to save money and improve the county’s recycling rates.

At the time it faced opposition from a campaign group, which saw a protest held, an action group set up, urgent meetings and a petition signed by around 2,000 people.

The Usk centre had the lowest recycling rate of any in Wales and the council said its size and location limited the facilities available.

At the time Cllr Bob Greenland – the council’s deputy leader – said the closure of the recycling centre would bring back at least 18 car parking spaces.

He said Usk is the only town in the county with a HWRC in its centre, adding: “I’m afraid I can’t find a reason that would justify giving Usk this special treatment.

“Though having said that, I recognise how important this facility is for local residents.”

Now the former recycling centre at Maryport Street North Car Park is up for sale via informal tender.

All interested parties have been asked to submit a tender by September 17.

The site is located next to the public car park, which also provides the access to the site. It can be found directly opposite Usk Rural Life Museum and to the rear of the main high street within Usk town centre.

It’s situated on hardstanding brownfield land, which means the land has previously been developed on.

The site is approximately 400 square metres and is suitable for “various uses” subject to planning permission.

There has been no indication of what the council value the site at, but the sale particulars say they won’t just give it to the highest tender and bids will be assessed against a “matrix criteria” including financial offer, presentation, due diligence, track record and means of funding.

The closure of the of the recycling centre will save the council £40,000 a year and £30,000, which would have be required to upgrade the site.

The deadline for submissions is September 17 at midday. For more information visit https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/former-usk-waste-recycling-centre-maryport-street-north-car-park-usk-np15-1ed/