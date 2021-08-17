WORK to repair a damaged historic bridge near Llandrindod Wells could start soon.

Powys County Council (PCC) has lodged a listed building consent planning application as they want to re-build collapsed sections of County Bridge 613, Erw Bant, which is in woodland near the A470 main road.

The bridge is a Grade II-listed structure due to it being a “good though simple” example of an early 19th century road bridge.

PCC civil engineer, Robert Bevan explained why the repairs are needed in an assessment of the project.

Mr Bevan said: “Powys County Council proposes to repair the existing section of collapsed masonry, wing wall and abutment to the north side of the structure.

“We plan on reconstructing the existing sheared off length of mass concrete scour protection, incorporating this into a new concrete foundation.

“We will hire a suitable competent contractor to undertake the work.”

Once chosen the contractor will need to remove the debris and loose masonry from the collapsed area and use it in the repairs.

They will also need to use lime mortar in the rebuilding work specified by CADW, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service.

Mr Bevan added: “The aim of the work is to prevent further structural damage and deformation of the arch/wall.”

Powys County councillor for the area, David Price said: “I am very happy to support the application to ensure remedial work is done to this bridge.”

The bridge was built in 1839 by Thomas Price of Llangammarch for the country estate of James Watt (junior) of Soho, Birmingham. He was the son of the famous Scottish inventor James Watt who was one of the pioneers of steam engines.

It is one of three surviving bridges built by Price on the estate.

A decision on the application will be made by Powys planners at a future date.