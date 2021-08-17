AFTER 20 years of military presence, Afghanistan is now under Taliban leadership after the group took control of Kabul on Sunday.

After decades of war, the swift removal of US and UK troops saw the Taliban arrive at the gates of Kabul on Sunday and take back control with little resistance.

Dominic Raab said several nations were “caught off-guard” by the quick and hostile nature of the militant group’s takeover, which has prompted Afghans to flee the country.

He added British intelligence had been tracking what was happening on the ground in Afghanistan “very carefully” after the United States decided to reduce its troops in the country.

Around 900 armed forces are in Afghanistan helping to bring UK nationals home and secure the safety of selected Afghans.

Mr Raab said 150 British nationals were flown out on Sunday while 289 Afghan nationals were taken out last week.

A further 350 British and Afghans will be taken out of the country in the next 24 hours.

The prime minister is expected to announce a “bespoke” resettlement scheme to allow fleeing Afghans to set-up home in the UK shortly.

Joe Biden’s tough stance on Afghanistan

Biden questioned Afghan troops’ failure to defend their country. (PA/Canva)

It follows US President Joe Biden’s speech to the American people on Monday night.

While acknowledging “the scenes in Afghanistan are gut-wrenching” he held a tough stance concerning US involvement in Afghanistan.

Mr Biden questioned Afghan troops’ failure to defend their country when he doubled down on his decision to withdraw from the country.

He said: “It is wrong to order American troops to step up when Afghan forces would not.”

He added: “How many more generations of American daughters & sons would you have me to send to fight when the Afghans would not?”

How did Britain’s involvement in Afghanistan begin and what was the impact on British troops?





On October 7, 2001, almost a month after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US, then-prime minister Tony Blair confirmed that British forces were involved in US-led military action against al Qaida training camps and the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Allied air strikes began.

In November, the first UK troops were deployed to Afghanistan when Royal Marines from 40 Commando helped to secure Bagram airfield.

The 20-year war in Afghanistan saw hundreds of UK personnel suffer life-changing injuries, with more than 450 deaths recorded.

What is happening now?





Kabul airport where 16 Air Assault Brigade are working with US forces to evacuate civilians. (PA)

Thousand of nationals and foreigners have attempted to flee the country since the Taliban took control.

At least five people are thought to have fell to their deaths in desperate attempts to board flights leaving the country with some clinging to the outside of planes.

Taliban militants are insisting that they wish to see a peaceful takeover of power, but thousands are still trying to flee the country.

Pictures of women not wearing Burkas and beauty salons have been painted over speaking concern for women and girls in the capital.

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres led an emergency session of the UN Security Council amid “chilling” reports from the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

In an emergency session of the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan, Mr Guterres urged the Taliban to uphold human rights, especially for women and girls.

He told the meeting: “We are receiving chilling reports of severe restrictions on human rights throughout the country.

“I am particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan, who fear a return to the darkest days.

“The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organisations.”

How can I help?





British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan being processed before being relocated to the UK. (PA)

Images and videos circulating on social media and news reports from the Afghan capital has left many feeling desperate to help those in danger.

There are a number of ways you can help.

Write to your MP

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) has said over 2,500 Afghan people are waiting on refugee status.

Parliament is being recalled on Wednesday where ministers will discuss the crisis.

People have taken to social media urging fellow Brits to write to their local MPs, you can find out who that is here.

People have even shared templates to make it easier.

Please take a moment to email your MP about the situation in Afghanistan.



I've worked with some colleagues to write a draft here to make it easier for you all. Feel free to use it.



You can find out who your local MP is here:



RT — arya 🧚🏼 (@aryafah) August 12, 2021

Please write to your MP to push them on ways to help asylum seekers and refugees from Afghanistan, use this thread from @ToppleandBurn to help with writing points https://t.co/zVP9ohlt9V — Emily M (@EmilyRMillwood) August 16, 2021

Donate to charities

A number of charities working to help those affected in Afghanistan have called for public support in the form of donations.

Save the Children have put out an emergency alert for donations to help children and families in Afghanistan.

The International Rescue Committee are appealing for funding to help continue to deliver aid in areas of conflict and support displaced people in Kabul.

UNICEF are asking for donations whilst they work on the ground reaching vulnerable children and families with essential life-saving supplies.

Other organisations working in Afghanistan that are in need of donations:

Mercy Corps

The Halo Trust

Oxfam