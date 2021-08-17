NEW-BUILD social homes will not be heated using fossil fuels from October, under fresh Welsh Government environmental rules.

Plans to build 20,000 new social homes for rent over the next five years will also have to comply with carbon targets, and those properties will not be heated with fossil fuel-fired boilers or heating systems.

Builders will also be encouraged to use timber in construction as a way of storing carbon, and will have to plan for the future reuse of materials should any of the social homes be knocked down.

Storage space for recycling containers and food waste will also have to be factored into designs under the new rules, and the government hopes to have private developers in Wales on board by 2025.

Pressure on governments to respond to the threat of climate change have been ramped up this month, following a United Nations report that warned the crisis was reaching "code red for humanity".

Ministerial responsibility for housing now falls under the remit of the climate change super-ministry that Mark Drakeford set up in May, following his party's Senedd election victory.

Julie James, who was named climate change minister in that reshuffle, said today: “Our new ‘Creating Beautiful Homes and Places’ building standards show the bold and immediate action we are taking in responding to the climate emergency. How we live and heat our homes over the coming years will be pivotal in reaching our net-zero goals.

“Curbing the worst impacts of climate change is a matter of social justice, but so is ensuring people have access to internet in their homes, and enough space to live well. These standards ensure all of these targets are met as they reflect our modern ways of living and changing lifestyle needs."

As well as new-builds conforming to emissions targets, developers will also have to make sure new social homes in Wales are 'gigabit ready' and able to access either fibre optic broadband or gigabit wireless technology, alongside a choice of internet service providers.

The government said the new rules were in part a response to the pandemic, which saw many people needing to learn or work from home. Ministers are promoting a long-term shift towards more flexible working and have set a 30 per cent target.

The new rules for social housing also include requirements for minimum floor space, wheelchair access, and the ability to set up a 'home office' for people who work flexibly.

Clarissa Corbisiero, the deputy chief executive at Community Housing Cymru, welcomed the new rules, saying they put Wales "at the forefront of measures to ensure housing can play its full role in tackling the climate emergency" and would also mean "mean lower energy bills for tenants, as well as increased space and access to high speed broadband".

This article originally appeared on our sister site The National.

