A SOUTH Wales branch of Nando’s is among 15 closed nationwide, as a result of a food shortage.
The restaurant chain, best known for its peri-peri chicken, is among a number of businesses having trouble with the supply chain at present.
And, as a result, they have had to temporarily close 15 branches, including one in South Wales.
At this time, the restaurant inside Cardiff’s St David’s shopping centre is closed – with no dine-in, delivery, or collection available.
But, while the two branches in Newport are currently open, they too have currently suspended delivery, only offering dine-in and collection services at this time.
- The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for every family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and pictures.
In a social media post, Nando’s confirmed that the reason for the closure at this time is a supply chain issue.
Replying to a customer on Twitter, a spokesman said: “The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare right now.
“This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.
“Not ideal, we know. We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs – on your plates.”
The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare right now. This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales. Not ideal, we know. We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs – on your plates.— Nando's (@NandosUK) August 17, 2021
Currently, it is believed that the St David’s closure is the only one in Wales, with a further 14 across the border.
This includes three in Manchester, four in London, and a number of others in Essex, the Midlands, and Wiltshire.
For anyone hoping to travel to St David’s for their spicy chicken fix, a selection of nearby branches which are currently open can be found below.
Read more local news
- Newport currently has one of the highest Covid case rates in Wales
- Cwmbran couple's fairytale wedding - complete with Cinderella carriage
- Life-saving equipment installed outside pub in Abersychan
List of open Nando’s in our area
Newport – Friars Walk
Where? 73 Usk Plaza, Friars Walk Shopping Centre, NP20 1DS
What? Open for dine-in and collection
Newport – Retail Park
Where? Spytty Rd, Unit 21, Newport Retail Park, NP19 4QR
What? Open for dine-in and collection
Talbot Green
Where? Unit 8, Talbot Green Shopping Park, Llantrisant, CF72 8LW
What? Open for dine-in and collection
Cardiff – Mermaid Quay
Where? Bute St, Unit 28a, Mermaid Quay, CF10 5BZ
What? Open for dine-in and collection
Cardiff – Old Brewery Quarter
Where? St Mary St, Unit 5, The Old Brewery Quarter, CF10 1FG
What? Open for dine-in and collection
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.