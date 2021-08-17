A SOUTH Wales branch of Nando’s is among 15 closed nationwide, as a result of a food shortage.

The restaurant chain, best known for its peri-peri chicken, is among a number of businesses having trouble with the supply chain at present.

And, as a result, they have had to temporarily close 15 branches, including one in South Wales.

At this time, the restaurant inside Cardiff’s St David’s shopping centre is closed – with no dine-in, delivery, or collection available.

But, while the two branches in Newport are currently open, they too have currently suspended delivery, only offering dine-in and collection services at this time.

In a social media post, Nando’s confirmed that the reason for the closure at this time is a supply chain issue.

Replying to a customer on Twitter, a spokesman said: “The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare right now.

“This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

“Not ideal, we know. We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs – on your plates.”

Currently, it is believed that the St David’s closure is the only one in Wales, with a further 14 across the border.

This includes three in Manchester, four in London, and a number of others in Essex, the Midlands, and Wiltshire.

For anyone hoping to travel to St David’s for their spicy chicken fix, a selection of nearby branches which are currently open can be found below.

List of open Nando’s in our area

Newport – Friars Walk

Where? 73 Usk Plaza, Friars Walk Shopping Centre, NP20 1DS

What? Open for dine-in and collection

Newport – Retail Park

Where? Spytty Rd, Unit 21, Newport Retail Park, NP19 4QR

What? Open for dine-in and collection

Talbot Green

Where? Unit 8, Talbot Green Shopping Park, Llantrisant, CF72 8LW

What? Open for dine-in and collection

Cardiff – Mermaid Quay

Where? Bute St, Unit 28a, Mermaid Quay, CF10 5BZ

What? Open for dine-in and collection

Cardiff – Old Brewery Quarter

Where? St Mary St, Unit 5, The Old Brewery Quarter, CF10 1FG

What? Open for dine-in and collection