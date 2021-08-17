NEWPORT rappers Goldie Lookin Chain have used their new single to highlight the importance of the Covid vaccinations.

Called Get the Jab Done the track – which features cultural references including their take on Jay Z’s 99 Problems with the lyric “I’ve got 99 problems but a jab ain’t one” – shows of their famed satirical look at life and aims to show how getting the jab is easy and safe.

All members have been fully vaccinated and they wanted to record the track – they were given full access to the walk-in vaccination centre in Newport and the meeting room used for the Welsh Government’s Covid briefings in Cathays Park for the video – as a follow-up to their lockdown singles.

A taste of the lyrics provide a sly throwback to the band's hit song Your Mother's Got A Penis:

"Your mother’s got a vaccine

Oh son your cousin got a vaccine

Oh son your nephew got a vaccine

That’s right it's time to get a vaccine...!"

The band’s Rhys said: “We are all well excited to be getting back on stage and into the studio now that everyone is getting the vax. We should all be able to get back to work safely now.

“The GLC have always said ‘safety in numbers’, it’s about everyone getting together for the collective good. Getting the jab not only protects you, but others as well. We have to work together and it’s so easy.

“We thought we would add to the songs we have been doing over lockdown to help get the message out. Get both jabs if you haven’t already, the people down at the centres are well nice and it’s free too!

“And then come see us on tour, clarts!”

MORE NEWS:

Eluned Morgan, Welsh Government minister for health and social services, said: “We are really grateful to Goldie Lookin Chain for helping promote and support vaccine uptake, building on our fantastic programme to date and helping to protect more than two million adults.

“We’re now inviting 16 and 17-year-olds to get vaccinated before school starts again, in line with the latest advice. If you haven’t had a vaccine yet, it’s never too late. All health boards have appointments available.”

More than two million adults are fully vaccinated in Wales and there are walk-in centres across the region to receive your first vaccine if you haven’t had it, and also for your second if you had the first before June but have yet to receive your second.

Goldie Lookin Chain will be heading out on their 20th anniversary tour which includes a November date in Newport.

Goldie Lookin Chain 20th Anniversary Tour 2000-2020 dates and venues

Friday, August 20 – Oxford, O2 Academy2

Friday, September 4 – Birmingham, The Mill

Friday, September 18 – Porthcawl, Grand Pavilion

Saturday, October 24 – Aberystwyth, Arts Centre

Saturday, November 7 – Narberth, Queens Hall

Saturday, November 21 – Newport, Newport Centre

Thursday, November 26 - Llandudno, Venue Cymru

Friday, December 4 – Swansea, Sin City

Friday, December 18 – Leeds, Warehouse

Saturday, December 19 – Cardiff, Tramshed

Tickets available from Eventbrite.com and gigantic.com