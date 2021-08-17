FANCY a club night while supporting a good cause?
‘Port Electro is returning to Newport with a night jam-packed with electro and alternative music from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
Formed in 2017, the club night was a monthly event in Newport before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but it will now go ahead (with safety guidelines adhered to).
Music fans can dust off their dancing shoes for a musical night featuring the music of Depeche Mode, The Human League, OMD, and much much more from 8pm to 1am on Friday, August 20.
‘Port Electro will be hosted at Newport’s Pen & Wig, on Stow Hill, in the upstairs area named ‘The Stow Hill Rooms’.
Ian Bode, who organises the event along with Alyson Waite, said: “Pen & Wig did a massive refurbishment upstairs just before Covid hit.
“They rebranded the upstairs area as ‘Stow Hill Rooms’ and – in my opinion – Pen & Wig is one of the nicest places in Newport.
“’Port Electro is about bringing a fun night out to Newport and every penny goes towards a charity.”
‘Port Electro supports different charities and this month’s event will raise money for the charity Anthony Nolan.
The charity’s vision is “to save and improve the lives of everyone who needs a stem cell transplant.”
Tickets are £4 each with all funds raised going to Anthony Nolan.
