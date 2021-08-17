ORGANISERS have today confirmed the 2022 London Marathon will take place in October as opposed to its traditional April date.

This will be the third consecutive year the race will be held in October after the 2020 raced was similarly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, Shura Kitata won the men’s elite race, ending Eliud Kipchoge’s reign, while Brigid Kosgei defended her women’s title. However, there were no crowds or fun runners because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the athletes racing laps of St James’s Park rather than the traditional street route.

The 2021 London Marathon will take place on October 3, with up to 50,000 runners on the traditional course from Greenwich to The Mall.

Another 50,000 participants are set to complete the 26.2 miles on the course of their choice anywhere in the world over the day.

MORE NEWS:

Event director of London Marathon Events Hugh Brasher said: “We are living in a hugely uncertain world – a world where different approaches to managing Covid-19 are being explored and executed.

“The London Marathon is an extraordinary and unique celebration of the family of humankind coming together.”

The 2022 race was initially set to return to normal scheduling in April, however as the pandemic continues it has been postponed in order to give the event the highest chance of normality and as such has been rescheduled for October 2.

Brasher continued: “We believe that by moving the 2022 event to October we give ourselves the best chances of welcoming the world to the streets of London, enabling tens of millions to be raised for good causes and giving people the certainty that their hard work and training will allow them to experience the amazing crowds cheering them every step of the way, from Greenwich to Westminster.

“For 39 years, the London Marathon has been a spring event and we will return to our traditional slot in the calendar in 2023 when the TCS London Marathon will take place on Sunday 23 April.”