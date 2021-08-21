LIVE music is returning to Crumlin, with British rockers Bad Touch set to make their way to the Caerphilly borough town.
The band will perform at The Patriot in Crumlin on Sunday, November 28 – one of two dates in Wales.
They will be joined by Piston on 14 shows of the 15-date tour, including Crumlin, as well as local supports. Originally the tour was set for April this year, but the ongoing pandemic restrictions put a halt to that.
MORE NEWS:
- How to get tickets for County's clash with Premier League Southampton in Newport
- Foo Fighters announce 2022 summer UK tour
- Watch: Elijah Wood reveals love for 1970's Welsh band during bizarre interview
Frontman Stevie Westwood said: “While we are sorry to move the tour dates a third time, the health and safety of our fans is important to us.
“We are looking forward to seeing all of you on one of the new dates and to rock out together once again.”
- The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for every family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and pictures.
Formed in 2010, Bad Touch have toured across the UK and have played a number of festivals including Download, Steelhouse and Hard Rock Hell.
They will be performing songs from their current album Kiss the Sky as well as their 11-year catalogue.
Bad Touch are Stevie Westwood (vocals), Rob Glendinning (guitar), Daniel Seekings (guitar), Michael Bailey (bass) and George Drewry (drums).
Tickets for the show are available from www.badtouchrocks.co.uk all tickets for the original dates remain valid.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.