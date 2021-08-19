DID you miss out on a PS5 or cannot get past a certain section on your video game? Or have you ever thought about smashing your console in a fit of frustration

Gamers will be able to let their stress out with a new ‘Demolition Therapy’ place in Cardiff.

ElectricalDirect are launching the service – which allows people to smash up consoles – in Cardiff as well as Newcastle, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Glasgow.

MORE NEWS:

For £50, you and a friend can have a 30-minute session of smashing consoles. You are able to choose from a hammer, brick, axe, mallet, golf club or crowbar as your weapon of choice and there will be gaming consoles, TV’s, laptops, keyboards and PC monitors to destroy.

All the devices available to smash are unusable.

ElectricalDirect director, Dominick Sandford, said: “It’s been a stressful eighteen months for all of us, and most of us have been adversely affected at one point or another. While technology may have helped alleviate boredom, connect and entertain us during this time, at points, it certainly added to frustrations, as dodgy connections, people on mute, and endless screen time in lieu of human interaction added to already stressful situations.

“At ElectricalDirect, although electrical goods are our bread and butter, we recognise this reality, and wanted to do something fun about it. Thus – Demolition Therapy was born.”

The exact locations for Demolition Therapy, Cardiff will be revealed soon and you can find out more by signing up to the mailing list here https://www.electricaldirect.co.uk/demolition-therapy

ElectricalDirect was founded in 1987 and is the UK’s one-stop electrical supplier to the electrical industry.