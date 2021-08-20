THE news that plans to introduce permit-only parking at a busy town centre car park in Ebbw Vale have been scrapped after an outcry from the public have been met with joy.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council had planned to restrict parking at the well-used car park next to Ebbw Vale Town train station to permit holders only. Although the council did not confirm this, it was widely believed permits would only be issued to council members and staff.

But, yesterday, Thursday, evening, the council announced it had scrapped the plan.

Lynne Brookman, who organised a petition against the proposal which was signed by more than 2,000 people, told the Argus: "We are very pleased with the outcome and that common sense has prevailed.

"It shows that the council has listened to the views of the residents of Blaenau Gwent. And recognised that an error of judgement had been made.

READ MORE:

"We understand that the council is going to undertake a review of car parking arrangements in that area, and look forward to being consulted on the outcome of this review and any action to be taken.

"The way forward has got to be effective consultation with general public."

Ann Humphries, who lives in Tredegar, said: "It's good to know that so many people are willing to stand up for the residents of Blaenau Gwent. We all deserve to be treated with respect and not taken for granted as we have been for so long."

Mark Davies, who lives in Ebbw Vale said: "The parking permits were just another of the council's silly ideas to get more money from us. Most people already believe they are taking way too much money off us and that they are corrupt. They need to restore our faith in them not think up greedy ideas that will make us dislike them even more."

Cheryl Woodman from Nantyglo said: "I feel like we have been listened to because we, the people, did not give in. Their jobs are to put the needs of Blaenau Gwent people first. I am thrilled that I can still park there now as I work in Cardiff and need to get the train 9 to 5 Monday to Friday."

"Usually these things seem to be done and dusted even with the involvement of a public consultation but sense has prevailed," said Jonathan Powell living in Beaufort.

Read more about the issue here: