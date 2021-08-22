PARKRUNS returned to Newport yesterday after the pandemic put them on hold for 17 months - can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?

Despite the rain, people assembled in locations across Wales – including Newport and throughout Gwent – to take part in the 9am parkruns.

Parkruns are free, weekly, community events with people running, jogging, or walking 5k in parks and open spaces – there are also 2k junior parkruns for children aged four to 14 which resumed today (Sunday August 22).

Hundreds of people gathered in Newport for the Riverfront parkrun.

