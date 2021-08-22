PARKRUNS returned to Newport yesterday after the pandemic put them on hold for 17 months - can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?
Despite the rain, people assembled in locations across Wales – including Newport and throughout Gwent – to take part in the 9am parkruns.
Parkruns are free, weekly, community events with people running, jogging, or walking 5k in parks and open spaces – there are also 2k junior parkruns for children aged four to 14 which resumed today (Sunday August 22).
Hundreds of people gathered in Newport for the Riverfront parkrun.
MORE NEWS:
- Thousands of adults per day to be offered Covid-19 antibody test
- Got £1.25m going spare? This house with links to famous poet could be yours
- What is Newport's ugliest building?
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.