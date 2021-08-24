FROM floppy disks to playing conkers, we all remember things from our childhoods which have seemingly been lost in time.

After all, for many kids these days, a floppy disk is only known as the save icon on a computer, rather than a storage device.

Just hearing that might make you feel old – and you wouldn’t be alone.

For better or worse, many things have failed to stand the test of time, or have simply been lost to the ages.

This can be for a number of reasons too.

Be it advancements in technology, or even health and safety, some things have been replaced with more modern alternatives.

As the song goes, Video Killed the Radio Star after all.

We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers.

Here at the Argus, we’re keen to make sure that some traditions of old don’t get forgotten about.

And, if the youngsters among us learn a thing or two, that is an added bonus.

Taking to our Facebook page, we asked our readers to name some things from their childhood that younger generations wouldn’t understand these days.

So snack on some half pence sweets, and rewind your cassette tapes with a pencil, and check out the best of the comments below.

Read more local news here

Argus readers name something from their childhood that younger generations won’t get

The following comments came from the South Wales Argus page. You can join in the conversation here.

Glenn DS said: “Trying to hit pause at the end of a song when you were trying to tape the top 40 so you didn’t get anyone talking.”

Jaimie Haines said: “A baseball alarm clock that you threw at the wall to make it stop bleeping.”

Gaynor Haggerty Parker said: “Sharing a phone line with someone else. Having to wait for them to finish if you wanted to make a call. Imagine that these days.”

Ryan Lloyd said: “Dial-up Internet.”

Rachy Jones said: “All the kids in the street playing British bulldog, marbles and kirby.”

Nicola Michael Aviss said: “Ringing the operator at the phone box saying it took your money so you could have a free one minute call.”

Keith Dunning said: “Going outside to play.”

Dawn Marie said: “Portable record player and playing the wombles on the wrong speed.”

Kirsti Hillier said: “50 pence piece for the electric meter.”

Marc Evans said: “McDonald's birthday parties.”

David Hill said: “Taping the top 20 every Sunday hopefully no one coughed in the background.”

Dean Brown said: “Beta max tapes.”

Jan Wager said: “Wind up gramophone.”

Janice Williams said: “Playing conkers.”

Christopher Paul Cox said: “Building dens up the woods.”

Jayne Robertson said: “Curfew was when the street lights came on.”

Frank Jenkins said: “Using a pencil to rewind a tape.”

Dean Lewis said: “Playing marbles in the gutter.”

Gill Sullivan said: “Outside toilet and no bathroom.”

Del Beach said: “Half pence sweets.”