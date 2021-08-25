A 16-YEAR-OLD entrepreneur from Cwmbran who set up a clothing business from his bedroom during the first lockdown has been recognised as one of the top young business minds in Wales.

Evan Sellick, who set up Clothing View aged 15, has been nominated for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Wales at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The awards celebrate business and the hard work of entrepreneurs, with a ceremony planned at The Grosvenor Hotel in London in November.

Mr Sellick was encouraged to apply for the awards after sharing his story in the Argus in May.

“A guy messaged me saying I should enter the entrepreneur awards after the article in the Argus, as he worked for them,” he said.

“I sent through my application – it ended up being over 3,000 words.

“I was out in Cardiff with my mates when the livestream was on. I just remembered and saw it just as they were announcing it.

“I phoned my mum straight away.

Evan Sellick set up the Clothing View from his bedroom during the first lockdown. Picture: Evan Sellick.

“I’m one of six in Wales. There were more than 4,000 applicants across all of the categories.

“It’s going to be a massive event in London. I’m chuffed that I get to go.

“It’s a great opportunity for me too, I’ll have to get my contacts book ready. You can only be 16 once in your life, so this is a massive opportunity.”

Mr Sellick sources branded clothing from charity shops and online wholesalers before washing, ironing and photographing them and putting them online for potential customers to view.

The Clothing View sources branded clothing from charity shops to sell on. Picture: Evan Sellick.

Over the past 12 months, he has grown the business to the point where he had to move bedrooms, having filled his old room with almost 300 items of clothing.

“A lot has happened since then,” said Mr Sellick. “I’m now verified on Depop and I’ve now moved it out of my bedroom.

“I’m also hoping to set up a pop-up shop in either Friars Walk or Cwmbran town centre. This time next year I’d love to have a shop, or for after I finish school.

“I'm going to Torfaen Learning Zone to do a Level Three BTEC in Business.

“I spent a lot of time on my business and not my GCSEs, but I got some good results so I won’t just be relying on the business.”

You can find out more by visiting depop.com/evansellick or instagram.com/clothingview