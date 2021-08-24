A NEW look Aldi store is set to re-open in Blackwood this week.

The store is set to re-open on Thursday, August 26, at 8am.

A more customer-focused layout allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £500 million investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

The new-look store offers increased space showcasing fresh fish and Welsh meat, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for Blackwood customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 43 people, and the refurbishment will create additional jobs.

Aldi store manager Lee Brass said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to."