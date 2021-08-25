THIS Newport three-bed home is set to go under the hammer at auction with a guide price of £45,000.

The property, in North Street, is described as needing refurbishment.

But, it is located within walking distance of Friars Walk and Newport train station.

The two-storey home has space for three bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs, with an integrated garage that could be converted into a living space downstairs.

The property also comes with a garden to the rear.

It will be auctioned off by Auction House South Wales next month.

Their description of the property says: "An extended semi detached house in need of refurbishment located in Newport city centre.

"The property is located within walking distance of the main shopping areas as well as the train station.

"The property comprises of a two storey house under a newly replaced slate roof.

"The ground floor has an integral garage which could be converted into additional living space.

"The upper floors could be laid out to provide three bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is a decent size rear garden which is heavily overgrown at present.

"The property is to be sold as seen with no internal viewings available due to safety and lack of natural light due to all the windows and doors being boarded up."

The three-bed has a guide price of £45,000.

Guides are provided as an indication of each seller's minimum expectation.

They are not necessarily figures which a property will sell for and may change at any time prior to the auction.

Each property will be offered subject to a Reserve (a figure below which the Auctioneer cannot sell the property during the auction) which is expected to be set within the Guide Range or no more than 10 per cent above a single figure Guide.

Bidding opens at midday on September 6 and will close at 12.10pm on September 8.

For more information, visit Auction House South Wales here.