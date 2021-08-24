FAST food giant McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes in all of its UK restaurants due to supply chain problems.
The burger chain has also been left without bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in England, Scotland and Wales.
A spokesman reportedly said the group is suffering supply chain issues, but is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.
McDonald’s is the latest to be hit by supply woes after Nando’s was last week forced to shut around 50 restaurants amid a chicken shortage. It blamed staffing shortages at suppliers and a reduced number of lorry drivers.
It will affect the following Gwent stores:
- Abergavenny: Iberis Road
- Blackwood: High Road
- Caerphilly: Crossways Park
- Cwmbran: North Walk
- Magor: M4, junction 23A
- Newbridge: Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway
- Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
- Newport: Asda, Pencarn Way
- Newport: Coldra roundabout
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road
- Newport: High Street
- Newport: Lyne Road
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Pontypool: Off the A4042 at New Inn
Rival KFC also warned recently that supply chain issues meant it was unable to stock some menu items.
Firms across a raft of sectors in the UK have been battling with a supply chain crisis due to a shortage of lorry drivers following post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid-19 restrictions and self-isolation rules.
MORE NEWS:
- 10 years of pain for family of teen who died after balcony fall on college trip
- Tesco rated best online grocer ahead of Asda and Waitrose for specific reason
- Primark, go karting, live music - what you want to replace Debenhams in Newport
The supply pressures have also been affecting supermarkets in recent weeks, while manufacturers have reported sharp increases in the prices of raw materials.
Business groups representing the retail and transport sectors have been calling for the Government to review plans not to grant temporary work visas to drivers from the EU.
McDonald’s was not immediately available for comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment