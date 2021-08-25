DREAMS of bringing an outdoor swimming pool to Abergavenny have taken a step forward – thanks to a donation from a local housebuilder.

The Abergavenny Lido Group has ambitious plans to build a heated outdoor pool at Bailey Park and have set up a fundraiser.

There was a public lido at the park from 1938 until it closed in 1996, before eventually being demolished a decade later.

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes has stepped in with a £1,000 grant to help fund a feasibility study into the venture, which is seen as the first step of the project.

The funding comes as part of Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative, which sees 64 good causes across Great Britain awarded up to £1,000 every month.

Jane Smith, of The Abergavenny Lido Group, said: "We’re thrilled to receive this generous donation from Persimmon Homes."

"There has been a massive resurgence in interest in outdoor swimming and we want Abergavenny to be a part of that.

"Outdoor swimming is a suitable exercise for people of all ages and it helps people get or stay in shape, and the benefits also extend to mental health.

"The Abergavenny Lido would also provide a further attraction for tourists. A recent survey showed 94 per cent of people were in favour of the lido.

"The first step is to finance a feasibility study before securing larger grants to complete the project. This money will help with that."

A photo of the former outdoor pool shared by Mr Gibbon

The cost of bringing a lido to Bailey Park is estimated to be around £7 million. There are more than 1,700 supporters following a campaign on Facebook, sharing memories and fundraising information for the lido.

Abergavenny Lido Group held a fundraising raffle

