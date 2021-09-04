CARDIFF'S NEWEST competitive entertainment bar has opened.
After the last few months uncertainty, Boom Battle Bar in Cardiff is open in full swing. The bar isn't your typical bar. It has range of games from crazier gold to beer pong.
Marc Emjay said the bart is outstanding: "Boom battle bar is a great place to hang out with friends with lots of fun activities to enjoy, friendly staff, amazing drinks and a great atmosphere."
Megan Aimee said: "Great service, lovely staff, came here a couple times with friends and had a great night on each occasion. Will definitely be back."
In Boom Battle Bar you can book to play games, book a table or both.
You can find them at Brewery Quarter, Cardiff, United Kingdom, CF10 1FG.
Opening times are Monday to Sunday from 12pm noon to 4am.
The Tripadvisor review average is 4 out of 5 stars.
The bar has the following activities:
Axe Throwing ⚒
Crazier Golf ⛳️
Electric Darts 🎯
American Pool 🎱
Table Tennis 🏓
Arcade 🎮
Beer 🍻
Cocktails🍸
Boom Battle Bar said: "So, you wanna check out Boom: Battle Bar Cardiff? Tidy. Well, we have a whole load of crazy games to give you the chance to take home the bragging rights. There's Bavarian Axe Throwing, Electric Darts, Crazier Golf, Shuffleboards, American Pool, Hammershlaagen and Table Tennis. Lush.
"Alongside that, we've got delicious street foods and wonderful 'Instagrammable' cocktails (@boombattlebar, fyi) to add to that Boom: Battle Bar experience."
