A HOST of children's TV characters are entertaining visitors to a Monmouthshire village in a summer scarecrow trail.

Tregare Hall Committee set villagers the challenge of creating a favourite character to place in their front garden. The scarecrows form part of a trail, with maps available from Raglan Post Office where visitors can give points out of ten for their favourite character.

Winners will be announced at 4pm on Sunday and competition among villagers is fierce.

Characters include Danger Mouse, the Flower Pot Men, Thomas the Tank Engine, Kermit the Frog and Scooby Doo.

Funds raised by the competition go to Tregare Church and Tregare Hall.

Kathy Godfrey, member of Tregare Hall Committee, said: "We are a small parish over a large area and there were 23 entries this year. The kids love it but the adults are very competitive. What's really nice this year is there's been a lot of change with new residents coming in and so many have got involved and embraced the event."

More News

Historic Severn Princess ferry to feature on TV show

Scheme to help people back to working coming to Abergavenny

Chepstow woman slams council after flat fire

Here are some of the great scarecrows on show:

South Wales Argus:

Danger Mouse. Picture: Michael Hall

South Wales Argus:

Shaun the Sheep. Picture: Michael Hall

South Wales Argus:

Thomas the Tank Engine. Picture: Michael Hall

South Wales Argus:

A Dalek. Picture: Michael Hall

South Wales Argus:

Kermit the Frog. Picture: Michael Hall

South Wales Argus:

The Clangers. Picture: Michael Hall

South Wales Argus:

Wallace & Gromit. Picture: Michael Hall

South Wales Argus:

Scooby Doo. Picture: Michael Hall

South Wales Argus:

Noddy. Picture: Michael Hall

South Wales Argus:

The Flowerpot Men. Michael Hall

South Wales Argus:

Bugs Bunny. Picture: Michael Hall