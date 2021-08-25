A HOST of children's TV characters are entertaining visitors to a Monmouthshire village in a summer scarecrow trail.
Tregare Hall Committee set villagers the challenge of creating a favourite character to place in their front garden. The scarecrows form part of a trail, with maps available from Raglan Post Office where visitors can give points out of ten for their favourite character.
Winners will be announced at 4pm on Sunday and competition among villagers is fierce.
Characters include Danger Mouse, the Flower Pot Men, Thomas the Tank Engine, Kermit the Frog and Scooby Doo.
Funds raised by the competition go to Tregare Church and Tregare Hall.
Kathy Godfrey, member of Tregare Hall Committee, said: "We are a small parish over a large area and there were 23 entries this year. The kids love it but the adults are very competitive. What's really nice this year is there's been a lot of change with new residents coming in and so many have got involved and embraced the event."
Here are some of the great scarecrows on show:
Danger Mouse. Picture: Michael Hall
Shaun the Sheep. Picture: Michael Hall
Thomas the Tank Engine. Picture: Michael Hall
A Dalek. Picture: Michael Hall
Kermit the Frog. Picture: Michael Hall
The Clangers. Picture: Michael Hall
Wallace & Gromit. Picture: Michael Hall
Scooby Doo. Picture: Michael Hall
Noddy. Picture: Michael Hall
The Flowerpot Men. Michael Hall
Bugs Bunny. Picture: Michael Hall
