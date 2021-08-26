INTERNATIONAL Dog Day has seen the Argus be sent over 1,000 dog photos.
The Dog Day was created so that all breeds of pups can be celebrated, as well as recognising a great many dogs need to be rescued and the work rescue centres do.
We asked our readers to send in photographs of their beloved four-legged friends - and they did not dissapoint! Hundreds of you sent in photographs of your pups and they are all adorable. Here's a gallery of some of the photographs for you to enjoy and they will also feature in the South Wales Argus newspaper.
We have loved you sharing your dog photos with us.
