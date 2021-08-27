FESTIVAL Park's new owners have suggest the site could be used for something different in future.
After months of uncertainty, Festival Park has been sold to Mercia Real Estate, which has listed the property on its website giving a few hints about its possible future.
Mercia is a property investment company which owns a range of properies, mostly in the English Midlands, including the Guildhall Shopping Centre in Stafford and Lydney Harbour Industrial Estate in Gloucesterhire.
On its website it describes Festival Park as a 100,000 sq ft former retail outlet set on a 91-acre site. The biggest hint over its future is that it states: "The asset provides significant and immediate repositioning opportunities."
What that repositioning means is not clear, but it could suggest a possible change of use for some of part of the site.Any change of use would need planning permission from the local council.
Blaenau Gwent council, which previously considered buying the site, said: "More information on this [the sale] will be made available in the coming weeks and months."
The shopping centre once played host to thousands of shoppers every week and the shopping centre had been labelled a 'ghost town', with only one store left open.
What would you like to see happen to Festival Park? Let the Argus know in the comment section.
