YOU have been reacting to news that speed cameras enforcing the new 50mph zone on the M4 around Newport have still not been turned on.

Average speed cameras and a permanent 50mph limit were brought in on the motorway between junction 24 for Coldra and junction 28 for Tredegar Park from March 15.

However, Gwent Police confirmed that - as of August 20 - no driver has been prosecuted with speeding in this zone.

In a Freedom of Information Act request, Gwent Police were asked how many drivers have been detected exceeding the speed limit in this zone, and how many drivers have been issued fixed penalty notices for exceeding the average speed check limit.

GoSafe is responsible for speeding enforcement in Wales. A GoSafe spokesman said that they will give drivers a notice period before the cameras go live – but could not give any further details of when this would be.

Once the speed cameras go live, drivers caught speeding will be issued with a notice of intended prosecution within 14 days.

Our readers have been reacting to the news that more than five months after the cameras were installed, they still haven't been activated.

More than 900 people shared their views on the issue.

READ MORE:

A common complaint was that the failure to activate the cameras will now cause more confusion.

Derryl Oliver said: "Ah great. Half the drivers will stick to 50 and half the drivers will not now.

"I feel so unsafe driving this stretch not knowing what is expected of me and others - turn them on or get rid of them."

David Thomas added: "Well, they're going to have to be switched on now aren't they?

"Otherwise we'll have people who've read the article zooming by people who haven't. Which is obviously counterproductive and not very safe either. "

Others questioned whether the camera's presence was even having an impact.

David Watkins said: "I use this stretch of motorway every day.

"Without doubt installing the cameras has made it far, far more dangerous. Some cars slow down to 50mph, some HGVs will motor past at 56mph, it's been a terrible idea."

And Richard Johnson said: "It’s made the road more dangerous. If you stick to 50mph, you then get articulated lorries on your bumper or overtaking you at slightly more than you are going."

While there were also questions about whether or not 50mph was even possible on that stretch of road due to congestion.

Robert Cutler said: "You'd be lucky to do 50mph on that part of the motorway."

While Nick Webb added: "I thought the 50mph limit was working until they started slapping 40mph speed signs up around the tunnels so the same issue just happens again.

"People brake, this causes bunching up and traffic? Why?

"Can’t people be trusted to drive though a tunnel at 50mph without crashing?"