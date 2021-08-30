The Welsh government has rolled out new measures to protect businesses affected by the covid pandemic from eviction.

New measures have been introduced in a bid to support businesses, which will see protection from eviction until March 25, 2022.

The moratorium against forfeiture for the non-payment of rent was originally set to end on September 30, 2021.

However, economy minister Vaughan Gething has this week confirmed its extension.

This measure has been put in place to make sure that landlords of relevant commercial premises are prevented from forfeiting the leases of such premises for non-payment of rent until late March.

However, tenants are still encouraged to pay rent wherever possible.

It is also in the interests of both landlords and tenants to reach negotiated agreements on any arrears.

This support comes in addition to the measures already put in place by the UK Government.

But, unlike in England, Welsh Ministers have ensured the 100 per cent rates relief scheme for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses will run for the full 12 months of this financial year.

According to the Welsh government, some £380 million has been allocated to help provide breathing space for around 70,000 businesses this year.

What has been said about the news?





Economy minister, Vaughan Gething said: “Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, we have pulled every lever possible to support businesses and their employees during what has been a harrowing time.

“This further extension of measures to prevent forfeiture for the non-payment of rent, which will protect businesses from eviction, will help secure jobs and livelihoods across Wales.

“It will also give the same levels of protection in this respect for Welsh businesses as those in England, and will assist with the recovery of Welsh businesses as the economy improves.

“We remain committed to backing Welsh firms as we kick-start a strong Welsh recovery post-pandemic.”