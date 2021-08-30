THE Maindee Festival may yet go ahead in 2021.

A popular event on the Newport calendar, organisers have run into bad luck so far this year, having already been forced to cancel at last minute.

But now, the brains behind the art and cultural event are gearing up for another attempt, announcing a date for the rescheduled event.

According to social media posts by organisers, this year’s Maindee Festival is now set to take place on Saturday, September 25, between 2-5pm.

At this time, it is not known how the line-up will be impacted by the change of date.

However, it is expected that the event will still feature a similar range of events and activities – including live music, stalls, and the always-popular parade to round off the day.

It has also been confirmed that one thing will not change – the festival’s location.

Despite the new date, the event will still take place at Jubilee Gardens, just a stone’s throw from Rodney Parade stadium.

Confirming the news, organisers said: “Re-save the date.

“After last weekend’s rainfall and cancellation, we go again.

“Maindee Festival presents...Street Party will be on Saturday, September 25, from 2-5pm in Jubilee Gardens.

“See you there.”

What was the event postponed?





It is fair to say that the popular festival has endured a tricky time of late.

The pandemic caused some disruption, forcing the 2020 instalment to be held virtually.

But, once Wales moved into alert level zero in the summer, the 2021 festival was given the green light to take place – with an August 22 date set in stone.

Unfortunately, there was one final twist to the tale – in the form of the weather.

In typical British summer fashion, the heavens opened, with torrential rain falling on Newport and the wider South Wales area that day.

While rain eased off a little into the afternoon, the ground underfoot was both wet and slippery.

As a result, the event was called off on safety grounds.

Confirming the cause of the postponement, a spokeswoman for the festival said: “Due to the safety concerns about the wet site, we've decided to postpone the festival until September.

“We hope everyone will understand it's important to be safe first.”