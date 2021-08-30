PRIDE Cymru's Big Weekend brought thousands to Cardiff to unite LGBT+ communities.

Pride Cymru is Wales' largest annual celebration of equality and diversity.

The Pride Cymru team told the Argus that, even though they didn't have a physical event this year, venues across Cardiff got together to host thier own weekend of entertainment.

The full event is planned to return next year, though.

The team said: "Thank you so much for your views, shares, support and kind words, it’s been a challenging week but an incredibly rewarding one all the same.

"This year we have been able to be more accessible and we want to continue this progress we’ve made and hope to see you all in person next year for a Pride which is bigger and better than ever."

Here are some photos and videos from last weekend:

Party goers had the time of their lives at Pulse nightclub.

The Golden Cross is a grade 2 listed pub a popular LGBT pub and celebrated Pride with many acts. Shane Andrews shared some photos of his night out with the South Wales Argus.

The Kings in Churchill Way saw many party during the bank holiday Pride.

Mary's nighclub did question whether there is "something going on."

