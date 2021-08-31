THERE are 562 newly recorded cases of Covid-19 in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales figures – out of 3,872 in Wales.

Caerphilly recorded the highest in the region with 200 – the seventh highest in Wales. Newport recorded 143 cases, Torfaen 86, Blaenau Gwent 71 and Monmouthshire 62. Monmouthshire recorded the lowest new cases in Wales.

MORE NEWS:

There was one death in Wales in the latest figures, which brings the total to 5,672. The death was not recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, so the total here remains at 977.

Here are the locations of the new Covid cases:

Swansea: 514

Cardiff: 301

Neath Port Talbot: 298

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 262

Bridgend: 219

Carmarthenshire: 212

Caerphilly: 200

Gwynedd: 164

Conwy: 150

Pembrokeshire: 149

Wrexham: 149

Denbighshire: 144

Newport: 143

Vale of Glamorgan: 138

Powys: 119

Flintshire: 117

Merthyr Tydfil: 117

Torfaen: 86

Blaenau Gwent: 71

Ceredigion: 68

Anglesey: 66

Monmouthshire: 62

Unknown location: 11

Resident outside Wales: 112