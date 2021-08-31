THERE are 562 newly recorded cases of Covid-19 in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales figures – out of 3,872 in Wales.
Caerphilly recorded the highest in the region with 200 – the seventh highest in Wales. Newport recorded 143 cases, Torfaen 86, Blaenau Gwent 71 and Monmouthshire 62. Monmouthshire recorded the lowest new cases in Wales.
There was one death in Wales in the latest figures, which brings the total to 5,672. The death was not recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, so the total here remains at 977.
Here are the locations of the new Covid cases:
Swansea: 514
Cardiff: 301
Neath Port Talbot: 298
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 262
Bridgend: 219
Carmarthenshire: 212
Caerphilly: 200
Gwynedd: 164
Conwy: 150
Pembrokeshire: 149
Wrexham: 149
Denbighshire: 144
Newport: 143
Vale of Glamorgan: 138
Powys: 119
Flintshire: 117
Merthyr Tydfil: 117
Torfaen: 86
Blaenau Gwent: 71
Ceredigion: 68
Anglesey: 66
Monmouthshire: 62
Unknown location: 11
Resident outside Wales: 112
