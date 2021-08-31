AUGUST is drawing to a close, and autumn is fast approaching.

For many, it means little more than a change in the weather.

But, for the youngsters across Newport and Gwent, it also means a return to the classroom.

The school term is set to start again, with pupils returning to lessons across the region.

It will be hoped that this academic year will see less disruption compared to the previous two – when the Covid-19 pandemic radically altered the nation’s education system.

Many classes were held virtually, and both isolation and bubbles were key words commonly associated with school learning.

In recent days, the Welsh Government has released its framework for schools for the new term, to assist them in keeping staff and students safe.

With schools having access to this information, it is largely all systems go for schools to welcome pupils back over the coming days.

But, while schools in the Newport City Council authority area follow the same term timetable, there are some minor variations due to inset days and teacher training.

Below, you can find the school timetable for Newport’s schools, for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Newport's school timetables 2021/2022

Autumn 2021

The school year begins with the autumn term, which starts on Thursday, September 2.

Classes are set to run until October 25, when lessons break up for half-term.

October half-term is only a week long, ending on October 29.

From here, the term runs until the Christmas break, which starts on December 17.

Spring 2022

The new year brings with it a new academic term – starting on January 4.

A few weeks later, half-term will arrive, starting on February 21.

Again, it is a week long break, running until February 25.

The final half of the term runs through March, before ending on April 8.

Summer 2022

The final stretch before the summer holidays typically feels like a longer stretch than the rest of the year.

But, in reality, the first half spans from April 25 to May 30.

After another half-term break, classes resume for one final stretch, running from June 3 to July 22.

For slight variations to dates, and the individual inset day dates at different schools across the city, it is advised to check out each school’s website individually.

Each and every school in Newport, including ways to get in contact with them, can be found in one handy place here.